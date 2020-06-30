DCSS releases plans for reopening schools

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) has released its plans for reopening schools for the 2020-21 school year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
DCSS officials said they have developed a plan “based on various instructional models that will go into effect once the spread of the virus hits certain trigger levels that are set by the Department of Public Health.”
The school system will have in-person instruction if there is no-to-low or minimal-to-moderate spread of the virus. A virtual option will also be available.
“Our schools will reopen with new social distancing requirements as well as requirements for employees, students and guests to use personal protective equipment while in specified areas of buildings,” the school system said. “To better provide for the safety of our students, employees and guests, we’re implementing rigorous cleaning and sanitizing protocols.”
The school system is getting masks, face shields and desk shields for those students that will be in school in-person. Hand sanitizer stations and social distancing signage will also be set up, according to DCSS.
The school system said the virtual option for this instruction model will require a minimum commitment of nine weeks.
If there is an increased spread of the virus, the school system will move to virtual instruction only. In the virutal-only model, DCSS said all system policies, like attendance and grades, will be followed.
The first day of school is Aug. 3.
| More information: For more on the school district’s reopening plan, click here. |
“Regardless of the model or scenario, the district is committed to provide a rigorous and relevant academic experience for our students, while continuing to provide for their nonacademic needs as well,” the school system said. “Our goal is to be agile, flexible and prepared to make a shift as soon as we know conditions are changing.”
