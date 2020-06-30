Customer buys car for Taco Casa employee who was walking to work

Customer buys car for Taco Casa employee who was walking to work
Customer gives Taco Casa employee a car (Source: Taco Casa/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | June 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM EDT - Updated June 30 at 7:18 PM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An inspiring story of giving and hard work rewarded in Tuscaloosa.

On Facebook Monday, Taco Casa employees shared the story of an employee who had lost his transportation, but continued to walk to work for weeks.

A loyal customer felt led to give the employee a car, complete with a new engine. A reward to a loyal and hardworking employee.

We love this and the first line in the post, “Some days are better than others and today was a great one.”

Some days are better than others and today was a great one. One of our longtime, hardworking employees was rewarded today with some of God’s grace. A couple of weeks back, a loyal customer had noticed that even though our employee had lost his means of transportation, that didn’t keep him from walking to work. So, our customer felt led to anonymously reward our employee with a fully paid for vehicle...that he surprised him with today. God is good. #tacocasa #tacocasattown #underthebiggestcactusintown

Posted by Taco Casa - Tuscaloosa on Monday, June 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.