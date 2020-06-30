Customer buys car for Taco Casa employee who was walking to work

Some days are better than others and today was a great one. One of our longtime, hardworking employees was rewarded today with some of God’s grace. A couple of weeks back, a loyal customer had noticed that even though our employee had lost his means of transportation, that didn’t keep him from walking to work. So, our customer felt led to anonymously reward our employee with a fully paid for vehicle...that he surprised him with today. God is good. #tacocasa #tacocasattown #underthebiggestcactusintown