Bradenton woman arrested for allegedly coughing on beach-goers and spitting on code enforcement officers

HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Law enforcement officers have arrested a 49-year-old Bradenton woman who allegedly coughed on some people at Manatee Public Beach and also spit on two code enforcement officers.
Reports say that Angie Prater was involved in a verbal altercation with some other people at the beach in a dispute over a picnic table.
Code enforcement officers say they were alerted and attempted to break up the situation, and then they noticed that Prater allegedly coughed on the other people on purpose.
According to code enforcement officers, they asked Prater to leave and she then became upset and allegedly spat on the back of one of the officers.
The other code enforcement officer then asked Prater not to leave because they were call law enforcement to come get involved in the situation.
According to reports, Prater then became even more upset and allegedly spat on the chest of the other code enforcement officer.
Law enforcement officers arrived on the scene and the code enforcement officers told them they wanted to press charges against Prater.
She was arrested, transported to the Manatee County Jail where she remains and is being charged with aggravated battery on a code enforcement officer.
