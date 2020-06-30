Active, rainy weather the next 7 days

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms increased in coverage and intensity this afternoon. Isolated strong to severe storms produced frequent lightning, heavy rain and damaging winds. Storms have weakened however rain continues early evening but tapers off before midnight.
Otherwise Tuesday was another hot and humid day as highs topped low-mid 90s with heat indices 100° and higher. Temperatures quickly dropped as rain and storms moving in which briefly cooled us off.
More rain and storms are on tap for the week. Wednesday afternoon into the evening there’s a Marginal Risk for a few strong to severe storms. Damaging winds, frequent lightning and heavy rain are possible. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the holiday weekend into early next week.
Hot temperatures ease a bit with highs in the low 90s even upper 80s over the weekend. Lows go from the mid 70s to low 70s.
