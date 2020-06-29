Wetter weather for the holiday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Saharan dust has relaxed but a tropical airmass holds across SGA. This afternoon a sun/cloud mix with hot low-mid 90s but feeling more like 100°+. Some cooling showers and thunderstorms this evening however most stay dry. Otherwise very warm and muggy overnight with lows mid 70s.
More heat and humidity as highs top mid 90s and feels like readings 100°+. There’ll be some relief as rain chances rise through the week.
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms Tuesday ramp up the rest of the week and continues through the holiday weekend.
With clouds and rain holding expect a slight drop in temperatures. Highs fall from the mid 90s to low 90s even upper 80s over the weekend. Not a big chance in lows from the mid 70s to low 70s.
