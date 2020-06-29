Valdosta Fire Department offers fireworks safety tips ahead of Fourth of July weekend

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Fourth of July weekend is almost here and the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) has some safety reminders for everyone.
The VFD fire chief recommends the following:
- Urging adults to supervise children.
- Adults should be the ones to light up the fireworks.
- Make sure to be aware of your surroundings so the fireworks aren’t discharged in the direction of anything flammable.
- Have a water hose or bucket of water nearby.
- Dispose of fireworks properly.
“Most injuries, unfortunately, are seen in children ages 10-14, so even sparklers can reach temperatures of 112 degrees Fahrenheit, causing third-degree burns. So we want to remind everybody to not be complacent and make sure we’re safe this season,” Brian Boutwell, VFD chief, said.
Boutwell said hospitals nationwide annually see about 10,000 injuries resulting from fireworks each year and most are from children.
So far, Boutwell pointed out, Valdosta has had very minor incidents resulting from fireworks in the past.
They want to make sure they minimize any injury possibilities from fireworks at home.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.