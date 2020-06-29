President of Albany Technical College addresses housing shortage concerns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many people have had concerns about there being enough housing options for college students at Albany Technical College (ATC).
ATC has expanded off-campus housing options for students.
“About 100,000 people are able to come to Albany Technical through public transportation, we have 170,000 in our seven-county living area,” said Dr. Anthony Parker, the president of Albany Tech.
Parker said the new housing will give students a more convenient route to classes when the fall semester starts.
“So for those who don’t have reliable transportation or don’t have the income to be able to afford transportation, having housing in Albany that is on the city transportation route allows them to come to Albany Tech and have the opportunities available to them that individuals who are closer to campus have,” said Parker.
Dr. Parker said he hopes to give students who commute an equal opportunity to those who live nearby. However, he said he is not sure if this will be enough housing for all students who are interested.
“I certainly don’t have an answer or idea that it will be adequate. This is our first opportunity to explore student housing so we are not quite sure how many of our students are going to be interested or if the number of beds or bed spaces are going to be adequate,” said Parker.
Parker said the housing is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Parents or students who had issues in the past with housing are encouraged to apply early.
“We are very fortunate to have a developer that is willing to invest in our community both for a developer’s sake and education’s sake,” said Parker.
