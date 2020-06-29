My Senior: Micah Jones

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day comes from Westover High School.
Micah Jones has been a member of the Patriot's marching band for three years.
She played the Tuba.
During that time she helped cheer on the Patriots football team every Friday night.
“I love being in a group. Having in the marching band a leader, which was my band director, Mr. Roy Eaddy, having him leading us. Just having the confidence to know that we might win the game or we might not. Just every football game, every competition we’ve been in, all the losses and all the wins, it was really exciting,” said Jones.
Jones told me performing at their last Friday night football game was a bitter-sweet.
“Senior night was very memorable and it was very exciting and kind of sad, because you know, it was our last game and we didn’t know when we would all have that moment again,” said jones
Jones was also a part of numerous programs at Westover and duel-enrolled at Albany Technical College to get a certificate in Nurse Aide.
This fall she'll head to Savannah State University to pursue a degree in Biology and Forensic Science.
To get your senior on the news, send an email to mysenior@walb.com with the subject My Senior.
Tell us your athletes name and the best way to contact you.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.