List: Fourth of July festivities in the WALB viewing area
By WALB News Team | June 29, 2020 at 1:26 PM EDT - Updated June 29 at 1:26 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some areas in the WALB viewing are planning to light up the sky and fire up the grills for the Fourth of July this year.

Below is a list of areas doing festivities on Fourth of July:

Bainbridge:

The fireworks display will be at the Earle May Boat Basin.

It starts at 9:45 p.m.

Homerville:

The fireworks display will be at the recreation park.

It is set to begin at 8:45 p.m.

Valdosta:

VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on July 4 at nightfall, which is expected to start around 9:15-9:30 p.m. The show is free to view and the VLPRA encourages people to watch the fireworks on the Valdosta Mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18. Just look west toward Brooks County.

Other places have canceled Fourth of July festivities.

Below is a list of areas not doing Fourth of July activities:

Albany:

The City of Albany has canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks display. The city cited COVID-19 safety concerns as the reason.

The Marine Corps Logistics Base also canceled its annual fireworks show.

Cordele:

Fireworks on the Flint is canceled.

The fireworks display, right now, is planned for Sept. 6.

Sylvester:

Sylvester canceled its Fourth of July fireworks. The city is planning to have a big fireworks display next year.

Know of fireworks event happening (or not happening) in your area? Let us know below.

