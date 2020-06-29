List: Fourth of July festivities in the WALB viewing area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some areas in the WALB viewing are planning to light up the sky and fire up the grills for the Fourth of July this year.
Bainbridge:
The fireworks display will be at the Earle May Boat Basin.
It starts at 9:45 p.m.
Homerville:
The fireworks display will be at the recreation park.
It is set to begin at 8:45 p.m.
Valdosta:
VLPRA’s annual Fireworks Spectacular will be held on July 4 at nightfall, which is expected to start around 9:15-9:30 p.m. The show is free to view and the VLPRA encourages people to watch the fireworks on the Valdosta Mall side of I-75, between exits 16 and 18. Just look west toward Brooks County.
Other places have canceled Fourth of July festivities.
Albany:
The City of Albany has canceled its annual Fourth of July fireworks display. The city cited COVID-19 safety concerns as the reason.
The Marine Corps Logistics Base also canceled its annual fireworks show.
Cordele:
Fireworks on the Flint is canceled.
The fireworks display, right now, is planned for Sept. 6.
Sylvester:
Sylvester canceled its Fourth of July fireworks. The city is planning to have a big fireworks display next year.
