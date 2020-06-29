Illegal dump sites found in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There’s trash lining the roadsides of many East Albany neighborhoods.
City leaders said the problem of illegal dumping and people just throwing their trash on the ground, has only gotten worse since the pandemic.
“It is not only making, East Albany look bad, it is making the whole community look bad. So we have to continue to educate and inform citizens of the community,” said East Albany City Commissioner Jonb Howard.
Howard said the public really needs to step up and report the crime as they see it happen.
“I would say don’t approach them, just get a tag number or vehicle number, and call it in,” said Howard.
Howard said people can call 911 or 311, Monday - Friday to report the act of illegal dumping. He also says if you are caught, there are serious consequences.
“If they get caught illegal dumping, the judge can fine them $1,000, he can also, make them pick up on Eastside a mile east and a mile west, he can make them pick up trash for about 2 or 3 hours,” said Howard
Howard said in the last twenty years, the illegal acts have gotten worse.
“You would anticipate all of the education that we have been doing and trying to tell them to keep Albany and Dougherty County beautiful- it seems like you see a ripple effect of these things happen on every other street,” said Howard.
Howard said it cost taxpayers money to clean up the sites and he said it takes from the new opportunities that come available in the city.
“A lot of folks complain that we don’t have this in East Albany, and we don’t have this in East Albany, but you can rest assure that if you intend to attract new business to the community, it has to be clean and it has to be pristine,” said Howard
