GSU awarded $3.25M grant for the Medical Laboratory Science Program

“It is especially rewarding for me to watch my students work so hard graduate and have successful careers and for me the scholarship really means that I am able to show my students, my future students that their lives truly do matter to us and the lives of their families, and the lives of their communities and they are able to go on. This scholarship is life changing,” said Amy Frazier, Lecturer for Medical Laboratory Science Program for the Department of Diagnostics and Therapeutic Science at Georgia Southern University.