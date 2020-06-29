Ga. governor extends COVID-19 executive orders

Executive Order 06.29.20.02 continues to require social distancing, bans gatherings of more than fifty people unless there are six feet between each person, outlines mandatory criteria for businesses and requires sheltering in place for those living in long-term care facilities and the medically fragile. The order also outlines that the State Board of Education must provide “rules, regulations, and guidance for the operation of public elementary and secondary schools for local boards of education” in accordance with guidance from Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Department of Public Health, and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The order runs through 11:59 p.m. on July 15, 2020.