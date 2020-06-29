Dougherty Co. leaders have a challenge for you: How to make healthy choices after weeks of quarantine.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Most of us have probably been spending too much time on the couch, eating junk food during the quarantine.
Well now that businesses have reopened, Dougherty County leaders have a new way for people to get back to a healthy lifestyle.
Flint River Fresh was developed a few years ago to try and provide healthier and more sustainable lifestyle options for people in Southwest Georgia. Now, Dougherty County leaders will be able to expand the project even more.
The county won $100,000 from the American Public Health Association.
Now, county leaders will work with Flint River Fresh, the UGA extension office, and other community partners to develop a plan.
The project will basically be a challenge for you in the community to encourage healthy eating and an active lifestyle.
“We will receive our first $50,000 installment July 1. This is a collaborative project that will include citizen participation. We have assembled partners,” said County Administrator Michael McCoy.
McCoy said now that they’ll have this money, they will work with partners to think of a good strategy to get the community involved.
Flint River Fresh works to plant gardens in neighborhoods so people can grow their own fruits and vegetables. Providing healthy food at no cost to people in the area.
More from Monday’s County Commission meeting:
Dougherty County leaders are renewing two agreements with different agencies.
The first is the commission's agreement with the Albany Humane Society.
Commissioners agreed to re-sign a 10-year agreement, giving $77,000 to the society every year.
The fee takes care of 700 animals.
The City of Albany also has an agreement with the humane society.
The second agreement is between the Dougherty County Police Department (DCP) and Turner Job Corps.
“This is our annual agreement with the Turner Job Corps, outlining our assistance should we need to provide back up assistance at the time of a crisis to the center and assure adequate protection of the students, staff and center,” said DCP Chief Kenneth Johnson.
The agreement allows the police department to continue to work on the campus and respond to any issues there.
