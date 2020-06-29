1 dead in Bainbridge shooting

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - One person is dead police responded to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to a post on the Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) Facebook page.
Shortly after 12:30 a.m., BPS responded to a shooting at Rivers Apartments.
When they arrived, they found a deceased man that had been shot. He was later identified as Justin Clifford Harris, 28.
BPS said one person has been arrested in connection to the incident.
The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) were called in to assist.
Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville office at (229) 225-4090 or Bainbridge Public Safety at (229) 248-2038. Anonymous tips can also be sent by clicking here.
