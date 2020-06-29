Cairo mayor shares his goals as he steps into new role

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - The new mayor of Cairo is focusing on new goals and growth for the city, all while encouraging the community to continue practicing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 guidelines.
New Cairo Mayor Howard Thrower III said that among many goals for the city, he’s stepping into this role as the city sees a spike in coronavirus cases.
”We are going to be very proactive with our testing and we will probably go back to suggesting strongly that people wear masks, social distance, they wash their hands and use common sense,” said Thrower.
Thrower said they will have a day of COVID-19 testing encouraged solely for city employees.
Also, as downtown slowly re-opens, he wants to be sure more people take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.
“I still see us coming out of this with a big sense of community and respect,” said Mayor Thrower.
Thrower said his goals as he steps into this position are in line with the mission statement previously set up.
“Improve the financial condition of Cairo, improve and maintain our infrastructure, improve the appearance of Cairo, develop a growth plan and improve the quality of life in Cairo,” explained the mayor.
Thrower said they want to bring downtown back to life and they’ve taken small steps towards doing just that.
In addition, Mayor Thrower said they’re looking into what the old train depot, which houses the police department, can transform into as the police move to their new location.
“It could house a Grady County farm to table restaurant, we’ve had suggestions of a brewery, a train museum. That could be a real anchor for downtown Cairo,” said Thrower.
Thrower said that since their budget has been approved, they plan to repave roads, sidewalks and continue working on Southern Terrace Park. He said that with many goals and future plans in mind for the city, he’s here for a sense of duty.
Thrower said he’s following in the footsteps of his great grandfather who was the mayor of Cairo during World War II.
“Knowing what his background with the city was, knowing what my grandfather did, I just said this is something I should do,” said Mayor Thrower.
