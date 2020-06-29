Authorities want info on Cordele shooting

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - Late Sunday night, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to investigate a report of shots fired in the 2200 block of Roosevelt Street, in the Omar Heights area.
Soon afterward, Crisp County E-911 dispatched Crisp County EMS and Cordele police officers to the 700 block of West 28th Avenue about a man suffering a gunshot wound to the hip.
Crisp County EMS took the victim to Crisp Regional Hospital.
The initial investigation determined the gunshot wound victim was shot in the Omar Heights area and then taken to the 700 block of West 28th Avenue.
The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (229) 276-2600. Tips can also be submitted via call or text to the “See Something, Say Something” tip line at (229) 322-8891.
