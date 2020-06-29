APD announces robbery arrests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A couple of brazen robberies that shook parts of Albany’s west side last week may be solved, according to a response from Albany police in an Albany neighborhood watch group.
In response to the Lake Park & Merry Acres Neighborhood Watch Group, police posted that suspects are in custody for questioning, a car fitting the description given by robbery victims and property has been recovered.
APD said no charges have been filed.
The crimes took place in broad daylight in Albany’s Lake Park and Merry Acres neighborhoods last Thursday.
APD cited the partnership with the police and the residents of the area for a successful resolution to the cases.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.