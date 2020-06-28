Military surplus store opens in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Godwin’s Military Surplus Outlet is now open for business after having to set back their opening date due to coronavirus.
Owners Brenda Godwin and her husband Dena Godwin said it is the moment they have been waiting for.
“We have military uniforms from days going by, we have boots and all things military, military caps. We have first responder items or uniforms, ammo pouches, all those things,” said Brenda Godwin.
The Godwins are both army veterans and said it was a dream come true to not only open the only military store in a 45-mile radius but to provide the proper PPE to all veterans in the area.
“There is a lot of veterans in this area, and because we desired those things, and we know so many veterans that to these places we thought it would be a great idea to open this kind of store here in Albany,” said Godwin.
With there being a lot of veterans in the area, Godwin said she built a wall to pay respect to soldiers for their service.
“We have a wall of thanksgiving and remembrance, we are asking all current and former, military personal to bring their pictures in or their family member’s pictures, and put it on the wall. It is a way of saying thanks and we will never forget you,” said Godwin.
If you are shopping for the holidays, for yourself or servicemen, the Godwins said they have you covered.
“We have things for the Fourth of July, we have our flags, of course, and we will have all things red, white and blue,” said Godwin.
The store is located at 2224 Palmyra Road.
