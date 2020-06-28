Flint RiverQuarium receives $100,000 grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Flint RiverQuarium has received a grant from the Richard King Mellon Foundation for COVID-19 relief efforts.
The grant will be used to establish a virtual online learning hub to address shortfalls in available K-12 learning resources, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In partnership with Chehaw Park & Zoo and Thronateeska Heritage Center, the Flint RiverQuarium will develop a user-friendly, accessible digital educational library for use by educators in their own classrooms.
The grant also includes the delivery of online educator workshops for teachers. The purpose of the grant is to try to help communities recover from school closures.
“This takes our ability to deliver those programs to another level. We would not have been able to do that without the support of the Richard King Mellon Foundation and this grant. This will be able to give us the equipment, and the means and a way to set up a landing page,” said Executive Director Tommy Gregors.
The Flint RiverQuarium was one of only 37 chosen for funding.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.