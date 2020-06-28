Albany woman suffers fatal injuries after car wreck

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died after a fatal car wreck early Sunday morning around midnight, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
It happened on the 1600 block of East Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Police said Peggy Sue Harris, 39, was driving east on East Oglethorpe when she hit the north guardrail, crossed the road south and ran over the south curb. She then hit the concrete pillar for Liberty Expressway.
Harris suffered fatal injuries from the crash, according to APD.
Police said the crash is still under investigation by the Traffic Unit.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.