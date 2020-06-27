Tift Co. canning plant open but taking precautions

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - “So, the canning plant opened on June 1. We’ll be opened for six weeks. Our last day will be July 9,” said Brittany Schwing, an ag teacher.
The Tift County canning plant has been running at full speed blanching and canning produce over the past few weeks.
Brittany Schwing, an ag teacher who works the plant, says the COVID-19 pandemic has not slowed them down at all.
“Business has been fairly similar to past years even with the coronavirus and our guidelines that we’ve had to put in place,” said Schwing.
Schwing said they are closely following state, CDC, and guidelines handed down by the Georgia Board of Education.
“We’ve been able to schedule customers so that way our customers can still be six feet apart and we don’t have too many people in the canning plant at one time,” said Schwing.
Schwing said they encourage customers to wear masks and gloves when they enter the canning facility.
“We do have our customers practice social-distancing, but they’re allowed to wear masks and gloves if they feel that they need to do that,” said Schwing.
Schwing said they are checking each customer’s temperature before they enter the canning plant’s door.
“When our customers arrive at the canning plant, they come to the front and we take their temperature. They sign a waiver, saying they haven’t been exposed to COVID-19. That they don’t have any of the symptoms,” said Schwing.
She said they are changing how their customers access the canning facility too.
“Typically, in the past, we’ve allowed customers one table. Now, so that we can ensure that they’re social-distancing, we give each group of customers two tables,” said Schwing.
Schwing said customers are not allowed to be in more than groups of four.
She said they are not allowing volunteers to come and help during this time.
