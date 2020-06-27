A lot of haze, heat and humidity

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drier but also hazy, hotter and humid through the weekend. The giant Saharan Air Layer stays over SGA for a few days. The dust is the milky white haze that blends with our clouds.
Those with allergies or respiratory illnesses may be impacted with watery eyes, running nose or scratchy throat.
Although rain chances are slim isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible. Forecast models show a clusters of storms moving into SGA Saturday evening. There’s a Marginal Risk for severe storms with damaging winds.
Otherwise hot 90s and very humid with heat indices 100° -105°. Stay cool and stay hydrated.
Early week brings relief as showers and thunderstorms return. Not as hot as highs drop from the mid 90s into the upper 80s.
