Forecast: Hot & humid Sunday; higher rain chances on the way

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Slight rain chances will continue into Sunday as much higher rain chances return mid-week.
For the rest of Saturday, hot and humid with isolated downpours and thunderstorms possible. Otherwise, mostly to partly cloudy tonight with lows in the low to mid 70s.
High pressure will remain in control on Sunday and Monday.
Expect a pretty similar forecast on Sunday with a bit more sun. Highs will warm into the low to mid 90s with “feels like” readings in the upper 90s to low 100s. Slight shower and storm chances return by the afternoon.
The hot and humid weather will stick around into Monday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s. “Feels like” temperatures once again soaring into the upper 90s to low 100s. Slight shower and storm chances return by afternoon.
Higher rain chances arrive by Tuesday as low-level moisture increases. Those high rain chances stick around through the rest of the period.
Tuesday through Thursday will feature 60% to 70% coverage of showers and storms, mostly during the afternoon. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 90s.
Friday and Saturday will feature highs near 90 with scattered shower and storm chances.
Overnight lows will remain warm, in the low to mid 70s.
