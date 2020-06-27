ABAC’s Ga. Museum of Agriculture says no Fourth of July celebration this year

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture has announced that it has no plans for the Fourth of July holiday this year.
According to Garrett Boone, the museum's director, it remains closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said because of that, there will be no fireworks event next weekend.
“We’re currently still closed for operations. So, at the current time we, unfortunately, don’t have plans for an event on July Fourth,” said Boone.
Boone said he hopes as soon as it’s safe and the restrictions are lifted, ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture will be able to host events again.
Visitors to the museum are taken back in time to the 19th century.
Formerly known as the Agrirama, ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture has been a staple in the Tifton area since July 4, 1976.
Boone thanks the community for their support and said he hopes the museum will re-open soon and continue for many years to come.
