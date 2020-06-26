Weekend hazy, hot and humid

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Finally a quiet afternoon across SGA. Other than a few pop up showers and thunderstorms mostly dry conditions continue through the weekend. Also, very hot mid 90s with feels like readings 100° and higher will make it very comfortable outside. Stay cool and stay hydrated.
The other major change is the hazy, milky looking sky. A unusually large plume of Saharan dust blankets the southeast. This keeps it hazy into early week. For those with allergies or respiratory illnesses you may be impacted with water eyes, running nose or scratchy throat. Check with your doctor!
Next week a return to an unsettled weather pattern which brings higher rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures as highs drop from the mid 90s to upper 80s the end of the week.
