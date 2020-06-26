Southwell responds to controversial social media post by former employee

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Southwell Health System in Tifton is responding after they say a former employee made a controversial post on social media.
According to Justin Beck, Southwell's Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer, on Wednesday, a nurse practitioner made a post on their personal Facebook page.
The details of what exactly the post said were not made available.
Beck said the post compromised their ability to continue serving patients and working with others.
He said the post does not represent the health system’s views.
And after getting numerous complaints about the post, Southwell took action in less than a day.
“We have re-implemented a social media policy. We encourage employees to use social media with discretion. We want them to be able to express their views and opinions. We don’t want to silence anybody. But, we also expect that it will be done with respect, with care, with compassion, in recognizing that we serve every member of our community,” said Beck.
Now, Beck said this person is no longer an employee of Southwell Health System.
He said they take all accusations of social media misconduct seriously.
He said their employees have been doing training with Southwell’s CEO Chris Dorman to prevent a similar incident from happening.
He said he wants the community to know that Southwell is dedicated to serving all with the best medical care possible.
