Saharan Desert haze in South Ga. could impact your health

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A gigantic plume of Saharan dust is creating a huge haze over South Georgia.
Some have nicknamed it the “Godzilla Dust Plume.”
Doctors even said it could impact some people’s health.
In photos sent to WALB News 10, you can really see the tan color haze hanging everywhere. It’s dust from the Sahara Desert that traveled at altitudes between 20 to 30,000 feet for 5,000 miles.
It’s expected to cover the Southeastern United States for at least a couple of days.
Allergy physicians said South Georgians should not think it’s harmless.
“We all have to be aware that dust acts as an irritant and it can be an irritant to the eyes and the nose, but most importantly, to the lungs. This is going to affect patients who have allergies as well as asthma and C.O.P.D.,” said Nancy McKemie, PA-C, with Allergy and Asthma Clinics of Georgia.
This is not an unusual event and the dust clouds usually happen a few times a year. However, this one is gigantic compared to most.
McKemie said you probably already have the protection you need.
“Now we are all supposed to be wearing our masks anyway,” said McKemie. ”So it’s the perfect time for us to continue wearing that mask to help protect us from inhaling so much dust.”
State driving officials urge you to drive carefully because the dust will make it hard to see. However, the dust will make for enhanced sunrises and sunsets.
