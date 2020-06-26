Police searching for suspects after 16-year-old robbed at gunpoint

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for two suspects they believe robbed a 16-year-old at gunpoint and attempted to rob another man a short time later.
It happened Thursday afternoon in the middle of a usually quiet Northwest Albany neighborhood.
It was just another day on the job for 16-year-old Brandon Balkcom. This summer, he’s been washing vehicles to help pay for his new truck. However, Thursday was very different, he was at a job in the 1000 block of Forest Glen Drive around 2 p.m. when he was robbed at gunpoint.
“Well, Brandon is a tough kid. He’s done a good job of dealing with this and at his age, having a gun stuck in his back was, you know, I couldn’t imagine, for him, was pretty traumatic,” said Randall Balkcom, Brandon’s dad.
The robber escaped with cash Brandon had already earned washing cars, cards and Brandon’s driver’s license.
Randall said Brandon saw the man escape down the next alley into a getaway vehicle.
Brandon wasn’t hurt, according to his father.
Albany police responded and are investigating the case.
Randall said he remembered hearing the news from his wife and racing from Terrell County to get to his son. He said he was even stopped by law enforcement who let him slide this time.
Randall said Brandon will be back at work cleaning cars again. He said that as a father, it does concern him to see his son get back to work after Thursday’s incident. He said getting out and washing vehicles right now is the best way to learn the value of a dollar and how to earn it.
“As a parent, we want to take care of our children and protect them from things like this,” said Randall.
The owners of the vehicle Brandon was washing said they paid Brandon the money he lost and even a little extra.
APD said it needs your help in locating a black Nissan Altima and two male suspects they believe are involved in the robbery as well as another case.
The other case is being considered an aggravated assault.
It happened in the 1900 block of 12th Avenue.
The victim saw a man with a gun coming towards him in a red hoodie, according to police.
The victim ran away and the suspects left in a black Nissan Altima.
Both incidents took place in just over an hour.
Police said anyone with information on either of these crimes is asked to call the Albany Area Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
