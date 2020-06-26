Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers
Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital (Source: WALB)
By WALB News Team | June 26, 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT - Updated June 26 at 11:48 AM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Friday, Phoebe hospital system will transition to a weekly update of its COVID-19 numbers.

As of Friday, these were Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 numbers:

  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 40
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3
  • Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
  • Total inpatients recovered – 427
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 106
  • Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30

The hospital system said with Albany and Dougherty County leaders recently ending regularly scheduled COVID-19 news conferences, Phoebe has also decided to change when its COVID-19 numbers are released.

The hospital system will release its numbers on Fridays.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.