Phoebe reports Friday COVID-19 numbers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Starting Friday, Phoebe hospital system will transition to a weekly update of its COVID-19 numbers.
As of Friday, these were Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 numbers:
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 40
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3
- Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 0
- Total inpatients recovered – 427
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 106
- Total positive deaths from Phoebe Sumter – 30
The hospital system said with Albany and Dougherty County leaders recently ending regularly scheduled COVID-19 news conferences, Phoebe has also decided to change when its COVID-19 numbers are released.
The hospital system will release its numbers on Fridays.
