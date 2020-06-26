New coffee company arrives as downtown Cairo slowly reopens

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A new coffee shop in downtown Cairo had its grand opening Friday.
Cairo Coffee Company is opening just in time for people to start safely heading back into downtown.
Owner Janet Wynne told us with the help of the Cairo Main Street Program and a partner in Tallahassee, it only took them six weeks and four days to open this coffee shop.
She said it was convenient because space was already set up for a coffee shop from the previous owner.
They’re also bringing something special to the shop each third Thursday through Saturday of the month.
“The third Thursday we’re going to focus on the youth of the community and invite the youth to come and have lemonade or something. And then on Fridays, we want to get some of those children that like to sing and karaoke with their families. Saturdays we’re going to find some different ones who want to share their talents and come serenade us on Saturday nights,” said Wynne.
Wynne said with the help of her husband and daughter, she’s excited to be back in her hometown of Cairo selling great coffee and sandwiches.
She said they also have extra cleaning guidelines in place to make sure everyone stays safe.
Another merchant downtown told me they’re excited to have this shop added to the area because they all work together so everyone is successful.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.