Lowndes Co. Sheriff’s Office address social media complaint

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Facebook about a complaint made about two officers.
Deputies say the person made the complaint on their personal Facebook page.
The incident took place on Wednesday. The person making the complaint first posted, saying deputies mistook the woman in the car’s identity and did not apologize.
The post states she was sitting outside the store when she looked up and saw one deputy with his hand on her door handle about to open it, and the other ready to grab his gun.
”We invited them in so they can see it. They did impose the officers an apology. We allow people to question us. We are being transparent and putting everything out there for people to see, now that’s our new policy. If there’s any conflict with someone saying one thing and we prove another on film and video we will put it out there,” said Sheriff Ashley Paulk.
Sheriff Paulk tells us they take complaints seriously and investigate them thoroughly. He says the actions of the deputies absolutely did not match the allegations and the complaint was resolved.
The person making the complaint posted a second post indicating the woman in the car did not hear the apology because she was afraid. The poster was appreciative of the meeting with the sheriff’s office and wrote “we got to work together to make a difference and bring change.”
