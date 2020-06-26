Lion’s Club continue serving others during pandemic

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Moultrie Lion’s Club held their fourth distribution of produce to those in need.
They planned to give out more than 7,000 boxes for the entire month by the end of Friday.
District Governor for the Club, Brenda Arnold, said the “Truck-to-Trunk” delivery is really a farmer’s to families initiative the USDA set.
She told us why continuing this project is so important as many are still struggling during the pandemic.
”COVID-19 doesn’t care what vehicle you drive, and people have been sent home from work that doesn’t know how they can make a house payment, or car payment or their car insurance or buy groceries. As long as COVID-19 is here, this is a problem and the food does not need to go to waste,” said Arnold.
Arnold said many volunteers were in attendance each week, including members from Memorial Baptist Church.
People also delivered food to those who are shut-in.
