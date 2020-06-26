Georgians struggling more with mental health during pandemic, says Ga. Dept. of Mental Health

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New numbers from the Georgia Department of Mental Health show Georgians are struggling now more than ever with mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.
There are resources in the area that can help.
Susan Gallagher with New Horizons Behavioral Health said there is a toll-free emotional support line for those who may need someone to talk to during this time of social distancing and sheltering in place. She said it’s important to not only consider your physical health through the pandemic, but also your mental well being.
“There is no health without mental health,” said Gallagher. So, while we are focusing on our health around COVID, we all know the signs and symptoms like if you have a temperature. But we also need to be aware if COVID is having an effect on our mental health.”
The Federal Communications Commission is considering legislation that will change the crisis hotline number to 988, which Gallagher said could make it easier for people to remember is times of need.
The current emotional support line number is 866-399-8938.
