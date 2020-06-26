Entering auto suspects arrested in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Two men are in custody after items, including a firearm, were stolen from more than a dozen vehicles, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS).
On Thursday, BPS said a rash of entering autos was reported in the Loblolly and Majestic Avenue area, off of Vada Road.
After an investigation, officers identified Tremaine Crump, 18, and Lorenzo Senior, 22, as the suspects.
Around 4 a.m. on Friday, BPS said Crump was found with the stolen firearm from one of the vehicles. Several hours later, officers said Senior was found with a stolen cell phone from one of the vehicles.
Both men were taken to Bainbridge Public Safety headquarters.
Crump and Senior were both charged with 10 counts of entering auto with intent to commit a felony.
Crump was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Officers said additional charges are pending for both men.
“I want to thank the officers who were patrolling the area following the thefts for assisting investigators in the timely identification and arrest of these individuals,” Larry Funderburke, chief investigator, said. “It takes a team. We are definitely a team here at Public Safety.”
Funderburke also asks citizens to be sure to remove valuables and always lock the doors to their vehicles and if you notice suspicious activity, to report it to law enforcement immediately.
