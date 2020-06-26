Commissioner asking community to support local businesses

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With restaurants and stores opening back up, an Albany city commissioner wants to make sure you remember to support local businesses.
Many businesses told us they need the community’s support to keep their doors open during this pandemic.
As many people know Commissioner BJ Fletcher is also a restaurant owner.
She says now is more important than ever to support local.
“Local is the backbone of any community. When you buy local you are putting local families to work. All of the dollars, the majority of the dollars go back into the community,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher says Southwest Georgia has been through a lot of devastation in the past several years.
She hopes the community will remember local businesses helped the community out in those difficult times.
“I challenge you. Many people know me by my first name. Many people know these locals by their first name because we are out there helping our locals. I am saying right now, not just me, but get out and help your locals,” said Fletcher.
Fletcher hopes the community will continue to do its part to stop the spread of COVID-19.
She hopes people will continue to wash their hands, wear masks, and practice social distancing.
“Check on your neighbor. I know more about my neighbors now than I have ever known. I know more about my wards. I love the fact that so many people took the time. They cleaned their homes. They cleaned their alleys up. It is like Dougherty County and Albany residents did everything right,” said Fletcher.
