Big turnout at Second Harvest of South Georgia food drive

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -Second Harvest of South Georgia gave about 200,000 meals out on Friday.
The spokesperson tells us cars were lined up as early as 4:30 a.m. The distribution began at 7:30 a.m. at Valdosta High School.
The food boxes included fruits and vegetables, proteins like chicken and ham, rice, bread. All sorts of variety. We’re told distribution has doubled this time of year compared to last year. They’ve seen a tremendous need with people unemployed and children out of school.
With higher needs, the organization is in need of volunteers to help with the demand.
”We rely very heavily on volunteer assistance to hand out food and help us build boxes. When things really started ramping up with COVID, our community volunteers dried up. So we reached out to GEMA and the governor’s office and asked for help. So they sent us..originally it was the Georgia state defense force, now we have the Georgia National Guard,“ said Eliza McCall, Chief Marketing Director of Second Harvest of South Georgia.
Mccall tells us they couldn’t have done it without them. The National Guard helped build tens of thousands of boxes.
Food Distribution is open to anyone who needs help. No ID or proof of income is required.
Organizers tell us the next one will be held in Thomasville on July 10.
They plan to continue to serve as long as South Georgia needs them.
