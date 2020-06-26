ASU to return to face-to-face instruction in the fall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University (ASU) will return to face-to-face classes in the fall, according to the school.
The university was given the go-ahead by the University System of Georgia.
ASU President Marion Ross Fedrick appointed a re-entry planning committee to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Because of this, the fall 2020 academic calendar has been modified, according to ASU.
Residence hall configurations and all campus events have been altered to accommodate for social distancing.
Classes will begin on Aug. 10, a week earlier than planned. Fall classes will have reduced seating and video conferencing for social distancing.
Other dates may be adjusted, ASU said.
Below are more important dates:
- New students will move into residence halls Aug. 4-6.
- “Week of Welcome” for new students will take place Aug. 6-8.
- Returning students will move into residence halls Aug. 7-9.
- The last day of classes for the fall 2020 semester will be Nov. 24. Students will not return to campus after Thanksgiving break.
- Final exams will be held Nov.30-Dec. 3 in a virtual format.
“I am proud of our students, faculty and staff for persevering and showing true excellence during online and remote instruction. As a campus community, we will continue this path during and after the transition back to face-to-face instruction,” Fedrick said.
