Arlington mayor files formal complaint against city, city council

ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Arlington mayor has filed a formal complaint and a writ of prohibition against the mayor pro tem and other city council members, according to a document sent to WALB by attorney Maurice King.
The document states Arlington Mayor Raymond Williams, who is being represented by King, is filing the complaint and writ of prohibition against Mayor Pro Tem Leonard Davis, as well as Arlington council members Tyron George, Deidre Evans-Severson, LC Williams and Elguninta Moore.
It claims that the city council worked against the mayor and made it “difficult, if not impossible,” for Williams to preside over meetings or run the day-to-day activities of the city.
It also claims the council violated the Open Meetings Act, as well as the Open Records Act. The complaint refers to meetings on or around March 10 and April 28 of this year and states the council held meetings and votes outside of officially scheduled meetings.
The document also includes the city’s charter and demands the council no longer violate the charter, the Open Meetings and Records acts or bar Williams from carrying out his duties.
The complaint and writ of prohibition were filed in Calhoun County Superior Court on June 19.
Below is a full copy of the document:
