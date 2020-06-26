Albany club opens back up to public

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sand Trap 5.0 is now open for business after the Covid-19 pandemic forced a shutdown.
Owner Gilbert Udoto says he is taking his employees’ temperatures and asking them health-related questions before they start their shifts.
“The most important thing is social distancing then mask. Especially, my employees; we require every employee has on a mask,” says Udoto.
Udoto asks anyone who visits the club to wear a mask, and signs placed inside the club remind the community to practice social distancing.
Udoto says he is excited to be back open for the community.
“We have invested a lot in the Sand Trap and so have the people. This is the peoples’ club, it is not my club. People are excited. People in Atlanta, Florida, and so forth now they can come home,” says Udoto.
Udoto says he’s had great crowds every night since he has reopened.
He also wants to encourage the community to continue to do their part to slow the spread of COVID- 19.
