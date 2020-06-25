Why filling out your Census form is key

Said Stephens: “The system is at the base of. For instance, Medicare and those states that have Medicaid programs, rooms, hospitals depend on, on this funding. Community health centers and other health care programs, education programs, such as Early Headstart and Headstart, social programs such as SNAP and WIC and Project Leap. Educators depend on the Title I funds, and the National Student Nutritional program that provides free breakfast and free lunch for children in school. And this time, they were able to provide that food for them, even though the schools had to be closed.”