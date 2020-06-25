WALB Investigates, Part 4: Families want answers about donations, dogs involved with former service dog non-profit

The cease and desist stated that BFK9 “engaged in fraudulent activity,” misrepresenting that the money raised would be used for charity. The Secretary of State’s Office said in the Cease and Desist that BFK9 violated Georgia’s Official Code by not registering as a charitable organization in Georgia. The cease and desist said the nonprofit and Brown also violated the code because charitable funds were misappropriated for Brown and Colleen Miller’s personal use. Brown left out important facts when he talked to the Secretary of State’s investigators, according to the document. He told them he was only involved in founding the project and was a volunteer. However, the investigation found he wrote several checks from the nonprofit to himself and marked them “reimbursement” or “labor.” The Secretary of State’s office dissolved BFK9 in 2017.