SGMC partners with Mercer to offer residency programs.

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center and Mercer University School of Medicine announced a new partnership on Thursday.
According to research, medical students tend to stay close to their training site to work after they graduate.
This new partnership hopes to increase recruitment and have medical students want to stay working at South Georgia Medical Center.
Mercer University School of Medicine’s mission is to educate physicians and health professionals to meet the primary care and health care needs of rural and medically underserved areas of Georgia.
They’re based in Macon but have campuses in Savannah and Columbus. The university only accepts Georgians. They want students to stay in the state and practice.
“This is a great hospital with doctors who know their patients and who care about them and have a long term relationship. That is not always present in other huge systems. So it’s community-responsive doctors who have exceptional clinical skills and acumen and demonstrate to our students what a difference it can make and enjoy practicing medicine,” said Jean Sumner, Dean of the School of Medicine at Mercer University.
Residency programs in internal medicine and emergency medicine last three to four years under the guidance of senior physician educators.
Residents are students who’ve graduated from medical school and are completing additional training in their medical specialty.
This new program will kick off in 2022 once the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approves.
