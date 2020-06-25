My Senior: Jaylen Jones

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Our senior of the day is Jaylen Jones from Thomasville High School.
Jones played baseball all four years.
During that time he threw two no-hitters, earned Honorable Mention All-Region honors, and was named preseason Under and Upperclass All-American.
He also earned the Live Like Levi Scholarship Fund award.
Jones tells me this season was the year that everything was coming together for the Bulldogs.
But just 12 games into the season it ended because of the Coronavirus outbreak.
“It put everybody in a bad mood, because we were just getting hot, we were just getting started. And everybody thought this was the year to win state and we could have a 4-peat at region. It all got taken away from us. We were the team to do it. We were one of the best teams in, probably, Thomasville history,” said Jones.
Jones told us while he’s excited to begin his collegiate baseball career, he can’t help think about his teammates, whose seasons were cut short due to COVID-19.
“It still sucks that for some of them, that was their last game we had just played. So, luckily for me, I had another opportunity. I still have another four years that I can play baseball,” said Jones.
Jones is taking his baseball talents to Ann Arbor to join the Michigan Wolverines and major in business.
