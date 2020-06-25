More evening storms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Overcast with areas of showers and isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. There's a Marginal Risk for a few strong-severe storms with damaging winds and heavy rain through the evening. Otherwise cloudy with patchy fog and seasonal low 70s tomorrow morning.
Rather hazy with more clouds than sunshine and very little rain Friday as highs top low 90s. Hotter mid 90s but feeling more like 100°+ with only a few cooling showers Saturday.
The Saharan Dust covers SGA through the weekend. Hazy, hot and humid conditions dominate with a slightly better chance of scattered cooling showers and thunderstorms Sunday into next week.
