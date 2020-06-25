MCLB commander to relinquish command

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The current commanding officer of the Albany Marine Corps Logistics Base will relinquish his command next month.
Col. Alphonso Trimble will relinquish command to Col. Michael Fitzgerald.
The changing of command will happen at a ceremony on July 1, at 9 a.m. at the base.
Trimble will then retire, according to MCLB.
Fitzgerald will take the helm after serving a successful tour on the Joint Chiefs of Staff, J4 Logistics Directorate at the Pentagon, the base said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.