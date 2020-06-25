Man wanted in Decatur Co. sought

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Decatur County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man.
Thomas Charles “TC” Edmondson, 26, is wanted on parole violation and multiple other warrants, the sheriff’s office said.
He is wanted on fleeing and alluding, family violence, obstruction of law enforcement and criminal trespass, according to the sheriff’s office.
On Thursday, around noon, the sheriff’s office said he led law enforcement on a foot chase and was lost in the woods in the Riverview Subdivision.
He is described as 5′11, 140 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information on Edmondson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 400-8011 or (229) 400-8004.
