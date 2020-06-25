Georgia National Fair talks guidelines for October

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - Georgia National Fair will take place this October.
Keaton Walker, Chief Marketing and Business Development Officer for Georgia National Fairgrounds says she's excited they're able to have the fair this year.
The fair will be October 8- 18th.
“A lot of making sure we were contacting the right individuals. We are following all CDC regulations. We are in strong talks with the governor’s office and the Georgia Department of Public Health. We have really been in contact with who we feel like are the right team members and team players to make sure we are moving in the right direction,” said Walker.
Walker says safety is their number one priority.
She also says the venue’s large size and open-air allows social distancing.
“Leading into the fair we will be doing what the CDC recommends at the current time. We do know that we will have additional hand washing stations and hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility. We got additional signs that will be up in place of where those are located,” said Walker.
Walker says they’ll continue sending out updates closer to October.
She hopes people will come out and enjoy the fair this year.
“A lot of people actually save their vacation days to come and see multiple days at the Georgia National Fair. Last year, we had a record attendance of 565,000 people on-site in 11 days. So, that kind of attests to exactly how many people from all over not just Georgia but some of the surrounding states love to come and attend our fair,” said Walker.
For more information, you can check out the fair’s website.
