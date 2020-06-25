Forsyth man arrested after high-speed chase in Crisp Co.

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - On Wednesday, around 8:15 a.m., a Crisp County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a silver Buick LaCrosse on Rockhouse Road.
The car failed to stop and continued to travel east on Rockhouse Road at speeds above the limit, according to the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office said the driver continued driving recklessly on Old Hatley Road, ran off the road, and drove through a residential property.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a tree.
Deputies then learned the driver was Terry Harris, 35, from Forsyth.
Harris was evaluated by Crisp County Emergency Medical Services after the crash, was cleared, and was then placed into custody and taken to the Crisp County Detention Center.
Harris is facing charges of possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes, receipt, possession or transfer of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, criminal damage to property, illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, fleeing or attempting to elude and numerous traffic violation charges, according to the sheriff’s office.
A search of the vehicle found various amounts of suspected marijuana, suspected methamphetamine, suspected ecstasy, suspected LSD and a firearm with several rounds of ammunition.
