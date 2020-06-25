Covid-19 demographics and tracing revealed in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Health District is concerned with the increase of COVID-19 cases in young people. At first, numbers for them were very low.
According to new data on positive cases, it shows in recent weeks, there’s been an increase in the 18-35 age range.
This graph shows from February to just last week, those between 35-55 made up the most positive results in Lowndes County. The second most positive cases came from those between 11 and 24.
Gender wise, it’s been about 50/50.
A lot of the case demographics are unknown. Officials say some are travel related.
South Health District’s spokesperson tells me since Memorial Day, they have seen a lot of people who traveled. However, the place of infection has not been linked to a specific place.
The county says their hands are tied when it comes to setting any new restrictions.
“In that respect, we follow the guidelines put out by the governor’s office. Again, we are pretty much just a conduit for information. We are under the guidance of the executive order that the governor has implemented. The local governments can be no more or no less restrictive than what the governor order specified. And just working with our local businesses to make sure they are aware and help them make sure they comply and do everything they can,” said Ashley Tye, Emergency Management Director for Lowndes County.
Public health officials say they have seen an increase in cases coming from social gatherings, and even from bars and restaurants. They say it’s from those not wearing masks and being safe.
They say it’s hard to link the increase to specific businesses because people are gathering in different places, including homes, or small groups going to the beach together.
Those people can indicate that they went to a specific business, but that business is typically not the only place they have come into contact with one another.
Lowndes County’s EMA director says staying safe and working together is the best way to stop the spread.
“The social distancing, the wearing mask, limiting your exposure as much as you can. Just follow all the guidance that you are seeing come out from our public health officials, that’s what’s going to take for us to you know, I know it’s not convenient. I know everyone is tired and wants to get back to normal, but we are still in this together as they say,” said Tye.
Officials say this all based on who they have interviewed. They say it’s key to give your phone number when getting tested. Also, answer your phone as it could be a contact tracer calling. The health district’s contact tracing team is calling daily to tell people their results and possible exposures.
Lowndes County currently has 1,040 cases and eight deaths. Officials tell me they’re monitoring all positive cases.
“Between individuals that are about to roll off our list and those added today, we have approximately 700 individuals we are currently contacting.,” said Kristin Patten, Public Information Officer for South Health District.
