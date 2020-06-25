Covid-19 demographics and tracing revealed in Lowndes County

“In that respect, we follow the guidelines put out by the governor’s office. Again, we are pretty much just a conduit for information. We are under the guidance of the executive order that the governor has implemented. The local governments can be no more or no less restrictive than what the governor order specified. And just working with our local businesses to make sure they are aware and help them make sure they comply and do everything they can,” said Ashley Tye, Emergency Management Director for Lowndes County.