Chehaw kicks off summer camps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Despite the pandemic, kids are enjoying their summer camp at Chehaw.
Director of Education Jackie Entz said making sure kids had their summer camp experience at Chehaw was important.
She said it’s been so exciting seeing all the kids again.
“We have revamped all our camps so we can make sure everybody stays safe. We have done all new topics, so every single camp this year is brand new,” said Entz.
Entz said every camper has to come with a mask.
Also, all campers are getting their temperatures taken every day and being asked health-related questions.
“Before campers are even getting out, we are taking temperatures during that check-in process. We have taken the governor’s long list of orders and precautions and have even gone above and beyond what orders have been in place,” said Entz.
Dana Gilbert has been spending her summers at Chehaw since she's been little.
She said it was so exciting to be able to attend summer camps at Chehaw this year.
“I have been going here my entire life. It feels like a second home honestly. I almost feel like I know the animals on a personal level. I know almost all of their names,” said Gilbert.
Chehaw said they still have openings for their camps.
